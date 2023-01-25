The Playful Museums Festival returns to Causeway Coast and Glens during February with a series of outdoor events, crafts and storytelling for children aged 3 – 4.

Join the Museum Services team to ‘Seek, Find, Speak, Create’ at one of four local green spaces for an outdoor trail to explore nature’s treasures followed by an indoor family craft workshop.

Activities will be facilitated by The Hares Corner Cooperative, and, with help from Freddie the Squirrel, children will be encouraged to look for the signs of nature. Participants will have a chance to get creative together by decorating a frame representing nature using items gathered from the outdoors and museum collections.

The children’s work will then go on display in a week-long exhibition at Ballymoney Museum.

All places are FREE so get booking quickly!

The four sessions will take place from 10am-12pm in the following locations: Tuesday, February 7, Roe Valley Country Park – Green Lane Museum; Thursday, February 9, Anderson Park – Coleraine Town Hall; Tuesday, February 21, Megaw Park – Ballymoney Town Hall; Thursday, February 23, Ballycastle Forest Park – Ramoan Parish Centre.

The Playful Museum’s Festival programme also includes a storytelling session for 3–4 year olds with Colin Urwin from the Armstrong Storytelling Trust on Wednesday, February 8 in Ballymoney Town Hall from 10am – 11am.

For more information and to book your free place at any of the events please email [email protected] or ring Ballymoney Visitor Information enter on 028 2766 0230.

The sessions are delivered with support from the NIMC Playful Museums Festival grant funding.