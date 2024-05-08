Portadown Ladies Choir concert

Portadown Ladies Choir are pleased to announce the Annual Concert to be held on Friday, May 17 in Portadown Town Hall at 8pm.
By Joan GilpinContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 13:44 BST
The artistes taking part is Chris Greene, a Lurgan born Tenor who has a Masters Degree in Music specialising in Vocal Performance.

He performed in various venues throughout Northern Ireland with the University Choir which also gave him the opportunity to perform at The Royal Albert Hall during the proms.

Our Compere this year is Ian Coalter from Moy who has always been interested in entertaining through storytelling and drama, he developed this through the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster. He has been a featured storyteller at the Northern Ireland Storytelling Festival at Cultra.

The Ladies themselves are very busy rehearsing a wide variety of pieces. We are confident you will have a very enjoyable evening.

Tickets are £10 available form choir members and Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.