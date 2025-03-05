A Portrush cinema is hosting an International Women’s Day screening and music event to raise funds for Women’s Aid.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portrush Playhouse is hosting the event on Thursday, March 6, with a screening of the documentary Housewife of the Year at 7.45pm.

Housewife of the Year tells the story of Ireland’s treatment of women through the prism of a unique, surreal, live televised competition, where a generation of Irish women competed in front of a live audience for the title of ‘Housewife of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former contestants share their direct experiences of marriage bars, lack of contraception, magdalene laundries, financial vulnerability, boredom, shame and, of course, of being contestants in the competition.

The event takes place in Portrush Playhouse on Thursday, March 6, Credit Portrush Playhouse.

Organisers said: “It is a poignant, often hilarious, uplifting story of a resilient generation of women and how they changed a country.”

Women's Aid will be fundraising at the event, and Keliki will be performing her songs from 7.15pm to 7.45pm after which the film will begin. Everyone is very welcome.