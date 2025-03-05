Portrush Playhouse to host Women's Aid music and screening event for International Women's Day

A Portrush cinema is hosting an International Women’s Day screening and music event to raise funds for Women’s Aid.

Portrush Playhouse is hosting the event on Thursday, March 6, with a screening of the documentary Housewife of the Year at 7.45pm.

Housewife of the Year tells the story of Ireland’s treatment of women through the prism of a unique, surreal, live televised competition, where a generation of Irish women competed in front of a live audience for the title of ‘Housewife of the Year’.

The former contestants share their direct experiences of marriage bars, lack of contraception, magdalene laundries, financial vulnerability, boredom, shame and, of course, of being contestants in the competition.

The event takes place in Portrush Playhouse on Thursday, March 6, Credit Portrush Playhouse.The event takes place in Portrush Playhouse on Thursday, March 6, Credit Portrush Playhouse.
Organisers said: “It is a poignant, often hilarious, uplifting story of a resilient generation of women and how they changed a country.”

Women's Aid will be fundraising at the event, and Keliki will be performing her songs from 7.15pm to 7.45pm after which the film will begin. Everyone is very welcome.

