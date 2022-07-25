Portstewart artist to hold first solo exhibition

The debut exhibition will showcase paintings inspired by the beauty of the artist’s own hometown. After the success of his ‘100 Days of Art’ campaign in 2021, raising £1000 for a mental health charity, Ruairi is thrilled to share his latest portfolio of work. There will be a large variety of work on display from contemporary landscape pieces to highly detailed portraits.

There will be studies of the North Coast, Derry/Londonderry and the Mournes feature in this new collection, as well as portraits of some of our most iconic figures in sports and music. A selection of the artist’s limited edition prints will be on display and will be available for sale.

Mussenden Twilight by Ruairi Mooney

“I have been gathering this collection of work over the last 12 months so I’m excited to finally be able to showcase,” he said. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times are Friday, August 5: 11am – 8pm and Saturday, August 6: 11am – 8pm. Anyone wishing to attend the private invitation-only preview on the evening of Thursday, August 4 should contact the artist directly. For more information, visit @artbymooney on Facebook and Instagram or telephone 07565096332.