Reacher – The Bonnevilles delighted at song’s inclusion in Prime's massive hit show
The garage rock song features in episode two of the second series of Reacher, now being streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime.
Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, it stars Alan Ritchson as the title character (played by Tom Cruise in the movie version) – a self-proclaimed hobo and former US Army military policeman with formidable strength, intellect, and abilities.
Following their recent success in securing multiple features on major television platforms, including the BBC’s Blue Lights, The Bonnevilles are now primed to captivate audiences across the UK.
Fans close to home will be delighted that their Age of Monsters UK tour includes a date in Ballymena on February 24.
Writing on the band’s website, Andrew McGribbon Jr said “We’re so happy to see our music used in the making of films and TV shows, it's essential these days to see your music sync’d like this, hopefully we’ll see many more in 2024.”
Described as “a no-frills guitar-and-drums two-piece from Northern Ireland who play hard-hitting roots music they call garage punk blues”, The Bonnevilles were formed in Lurgan and Banbridge in 2009, and feature guitarist and singer Andy, and drummer Chris McMullan.