Red Hot Chilli Pipers tune up for 20th anniversary show at Waterfront Hall

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014.

The past ten years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet..ever!

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that leaves people with warm hearts and smiles on their faces.

The tour will be accompanied by the release of a first “Best Of Live “ album in the autumn of 2022, featuring new recordings of all their best loved tunes and songs.

The bands achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.