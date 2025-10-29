Dungiven is set to play host to the second Revv It Up Festival in July 2026.

Following the massive success of the first Revv It Up Festival in July, the organisers have announced a host of additions to the programme for next year.

There will be a repeat of the thrilling festival featuring music, tractor pulling, and family fun over three days but the organisers are adding to the fun with a range of additional shows, attractions and displays.

One major development is the addition of music at night and the stellar line-up can be revealed here…

On the Friday night (July 17), Lee Matthews will take to the giant stage followed by Friday night headliner Derek Ryan.

And as if this wasn’t impressive enough, Saturday (July 18) will feature the lovely Cliona paving the way for the No1 name in country music, Nathan Carter!

A Revv It Up Festival spokesman said: “We announced our aim was to make this the biggest such event in Europe and we’d like to think the stature of the aforementioned acts in only year two will convince anyone reading this that the journey has well and truly begun”.

The Revv It Up Festival will take place at Ballyguddin Road, Dungiven, from 17-19 July, 2026. Check out www.revvitup.com for further information.