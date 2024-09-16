Roe Valley Arts and Community Centre to host special event as part of disabled-led Bounce festival

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:51 BST
Limavady is to be a part of Bounce, Northern Ireland’s most diverse and eclectic arts festival featuring more than 60 d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists from across Ireland and the UK.

The 13th annual celebration of the incredible talent and creativity of disabled artists will take place in Derry-Londonderry, Limavady and Belfast from Oct 4-6.

Bounce is disabled-led and making the events accessible to disabled audiences is key at every venue, including Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

This year one of the headline events sees Ruth McGinley and Alice McCullough collaborating for the first time at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Ce ntre in Limavady on October 5. This special event of music, stories and poetry will be a magical night hosted by two artists at the height of their careers.

The event takes place between 7pm – 9.30pm. Tickets priced £18 are now available. Log onto https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/university-of-atypical

