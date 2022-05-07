Roots-rock troubadour Steve Forbert returns to Belfast for gig

He’s been a torchbearer of that sound for more than four decades since, navigating the twists and turns of an acclaimed career that’s taken him from gold records to Grammy nominations, from New York City’s CBGB to Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, from his 1978 debut album to 2022’s vital and versatile Moving Through America.

Now fans can get up close and personal as he gets ready to perform at Deer’s Head in Belfast on June 23.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about his new album. Steve said: “I’m not trying to refine or reimagine what I do. This is a continuation. I’m telling new stories, but my focus has always been the same. It’s always been about the songs.

“I was a fan of the Byrds and The Rolling Stones but I also loved the singer/songwriters from that era. Country music, too. Gram Parsons was a real touchstone for me, and there wasn’t a name yet that could encompass all those sounds. I wanted to keep that sound alive with my own music.”