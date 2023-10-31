Saintfield concert by musical duo raises £2,500 for Motor Neurone Disease charity
Organised by Brian Johnston, the event in 2nd Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall drew a large audience who enjoyed a wonderful evening of music on flute and piano from many different genres, including light classical, ragtime, folk and popular.
Brian thanked the minister, session and committee of the Church for making the hall available, and he also expressed his thanks to all those who had given up their time to come along and support such a worthy cause, and those who were unable to come but had sent donations.
Iryna enthralled everyone with Rachmaninov’s ‘Prelude in C sharp minor’ and her programme also included Scott Joplin’s ‘The Entertainer’ and Liberache’s arrangement of ‘Chopsticks’.
Jonathan’s programme included, Bizet’s ‘Carmen’, ’Down By The Sally Gardens’, ‘The Ashoken Farewell’ and ‘The Londonderry Air’ and his humorous patter was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.
The secretary of MNDA in Northern Ireland, Marie Holmes gave the audience an insight into the work of MNDA, and praised Brian for his tireless work for the charity over many years through the sale of his books of humour, and hand crafted reindeer, entertainment in the community, and for organising concerts like this.
Jonathan and Iryna received a standing ovation, and there was a real buzz as the audience left, having not only enjoyed a delightful evening of music, but having helped to raise such a considerable amount for a very worthy charity.