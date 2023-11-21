Indie pop act Sasha Samara and her band will be the headline act at a Carrick Town Hall gig this weekend, with support from local artist Susie Pagel.

The Visual Noise concert, which will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the town centre venue, is the latest in a programme of events organised by Positive Carrickfergus.

The community group’s latest newsletter read: “There are some great events coming up before Christmas as we continue to explore what the Town Hall would look like as an arts and community hub with our lottery funding.

“When we asked people about their Wildest Dreams for Carrick, they told us that they wanted to see more music and arts events, and more shops. That’s why we developed Carrick Greengrocers and why we’re running this project in the Town Hall.

The Visual Noise concert is the latest in a programme of events organised by Positive Carrickfergus. Photo: Pexels from Pixabay

"We want to see the Town Hall full of people from morning to evening everyday. Wouldn’t it be great to meet new people and old friends there doing stuff you love like singing in a choir or going to a Céili, see the town centre busier, and build a stronger sense of belonging and pride in our town together?”

Urging the local community to come out and support their events, the group added: “This is where you come in! Can you help us make our next gig a big success?Firstly, you could buy a ticket for you and a friend. At £5 we hope we are providing a really affordable night out.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sasha Samara to be our headline act for this gig - if you love your indie pop, Taylor Swift or Maisie Peters, then you will love Sasha! And with support from local artist Susie Pagel, this gig is going to be awesome.”

The music event will take place this Saturday from 7.30pm; tickets are £5 online or can be paid at the door with cash or card.

Under 16s are welcome when accompanied by adults 25 and over.

Positive Carrickfergus has a number of other events in the pipeline, details of which are available on their website.

They include a sustainable wreath-making workshop with One Small Seed Flower Farm on Tuesday, December 5 from 7-9pm.