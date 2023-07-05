‘Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park’ at Portstewart’s Flowerfield Arts Centre is returning with a mesmerising free outdoor performance by Northern Ireland Opera singers.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 15, from 12pm to 1pm at Flowerfield, as talented artists Anna Gregg and Jenny Bourke take the stage for an unforgettable lunchtime experience.

Anna Gregg is a Northern-Irish soprano who recently graduated with distinction from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She is an Associate Artist with NI Opera and has

worked with Opera Collective Ireland, Sestina Music, and Wexford Festival Opera, performing in productions such as Handel’s ‘Semele’ and Donizetti’s ‘L’elisir d’amore’.

Anna’s passion lies in oratorio, and she has had the opportunity to sing soprano solos in various works, including Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ and Handel’s ‘Messiah’.

Jenny Bourke is a music graduate of Queen’s University Belfast and the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. She has portrayed various operatic roles, including Lucy

Lockett in ‘The Beggar’s Opera’ and Sorceress in ‘Dido and Aeneus’.

Jenny has also been part of ensembles like Melisma and the Ulster Consort and has performed in notable events such as the Belfast Cathedral Christmas and St. Matthew Passion concerts. She has also been featured on acclaimed CDs by Wilby.

Northern Ireland Opera is dedicated to the transformative power of opera, using it to unite communities, provide entertainment and escapism, and tell universal stories.

So pack your picnic, grab your camp chairs or bring a cosy blanket and join the performers for a delightful Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park performance.