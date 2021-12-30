Seen the Winterlight Treeluminations?

Stunning ‘Winterlight Treeluminations’ have been designed by artist Walter Holt to bathe the surrounding park and building in a rainbow of constantly changing colours.

The art installation among the trees bordering the Arts Centre’s terrace is aimed at creating a sense of joy and wonder for visitors throughout the dark winter months.

If you go along to see them for yourself, why not take a photo surrounded by the colourful light displays and tag Flowerfield using #FlowerfieldWinterlight.

The Arts Team would love to share your pictures and videos across their social media channels.

The Winterlight installation will be in place until January 23 and is available to view every day from 3pm to 11pm.