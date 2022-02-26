Sensational show celebrating the music of Billy Joel at the Waterfront

Following a sell-out UK tour in 2021, Elio will visit 20 theatres across the UK and Ireland later this year as he pays homage to one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th Century - including a date at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Thursday September 1.

The Billy Joel Songbook sees Elio and his incredible band celebrating the legendary US musician with a unique blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.

Once again, audiences will be transported through a catalogue of Joel’s music with more than 30 hits including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

“The music of Billy Joel is timeles,” said Elio. “He is a genius composer and, in my humble opinion, the greatest singer/songwriter of all-time.”