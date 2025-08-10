Shamrock Tenors bring some Christmas spirit to Belfast
This heartwarming holiday concert showcases some of the country’s top talent and finest multi-instrumentalists.
Audiences can expect an enchanting evening of festive classics and timeless songs that capture the spirit of a cosy pub session on a winter’s night.
In 2025, the Tenors captivated audiences across the globe — performing live for 10 million viewers on NBC’s Today Show in New York on St Patrick’s Day, before heading Down Under for a major tour that featured a standout performance in the Main Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.
With over 40 million online video views, a hit TV special on the BBC and PBS, and a loyal following in the hundreds of thousands, these local lads continue to champion Northern Irish culture worldwide.