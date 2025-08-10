Shamrock Tenors bring some Christmas spirit to Belfast

Lisburn’s very own Emmy-winning stars, The Shamrock Tenors, are bringing their brand-new festive production, Christmas in Belfast, to the Waterfront Hall on December 5, fresh from their acclaimed run at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

This heartwarming holiday concert showcases some of the country’s top talent and finest multi-instrumentalists.

Audiences can expect an enchanting evening of festive classics and timeless songs that capture the spirit of a cosy pub session on a winter’s night.

In 2025, the Tenors captivated audiences across the globe — performing live for 10 million viewers on NBC’s Today Show in New York on St Patrick’s Day, before heading Down Under for a major tour that featured a standout performance in the Main Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Shamrock Tenors look forward to staging a Christmas concert at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. Pic credit: Shamrock Tenors

With over 40 million online video views, a hit TV special on the BBC and PBS, and a loyal following in the hundreds of thousands, these local lads continue to champion Northern Irish culture worldwide.