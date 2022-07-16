Shamrock Tenors tune up for Belfast debut

Shamrock Tenors

The band, which includes Lisburn brothers Raymond and Jack Walsh, Jimmy Johnston who hails from Larne, newcomer Tom Brandon, and Matthew Campbell, reached number 1 twice in the last year on the World iTunes Charts.

After amassing over six million views on their videos online the group are over the moon to finally be performing back in Belfast.

Singer, Matthew Campbell, said: “The return to Belfast has felt a long time coming. It’s crazy to think that we have headlined Birmingham Symphony Hall and festivals across the United States before headlining a concert in our home city but we’re glad that we can finally set the record straight.”

The show is set to be filmed for broadcast on PBS America and is set to feature some very special guests, including Grammy Award nominated Londonderry singer, Mairéad Carlin, formerly of Celtic Woman.

The group will then go on a European Tour in early 2023 before taking their show on a coast to coast American Tour.

Fellow Shamrock Tenor, Jack Walsh, said: “We couldn’t think of a better place to prepare for our upcoming tours than the Ulster Hall.

“It is such an iconic venue and we can’t wait to throw the kitchen sink at the show.

“There will be live musicians, special guests, Irish dancing, you name it. We’re planning to make this our best and biggest show yet.”

The Shamrock Tenors will also welcome new member, Tom Brandon, fresh from his stint on the West End with ‘The Choir of Man’.

The show will feature all of your favourite tunes such as Whiskey in the Jar, Dirty Old Town and Wild Rover, as well as some of the groups biggest hits such as their cover of the Barnbrack classic, ‘Belfast’.