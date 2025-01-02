Sing your way into 2025 with Balnamore Community Choir
Fancy singing your way into 2025? Then Balnamore Community Choir wants to hear from you!
Balnamore Community Choir rehearse each Monday at 7pm in Balnamore Community Centre. The first rehearsal will be on January 6.
This choir is all about bringing our community together through song. Whether you're a professional singer or just love to sing in the shower, they welcome adults and children of secondary school age to join.
The cost is just £2 per session, which goes towards refreshments and hall hire.