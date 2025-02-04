A singer, whose first performance was as a student at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre, is bringing her popular rock ‘n’ roll group back to the north coast venue.

The Soda Popz is a sensational seven-piece live band featuring some of Northern Ireland’s top musicians and vocalists – fronted by husband and wife team Matt Forsythe and Michelle Baird.

Michelle, who was a student at Ulster University in the 90s and took her first steps onto the Riverside stage with Portrush Music Society, is looking forward to returning.

The Soda Popz nostalgic show pays an authentic tribute to some of the hottest hits from the fabulous 50s and swinging 60s with music from iconic artists such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, The Drifters and many more!

Calling all you Jailhouse rockers! Come on down to the Riverside Theatre on Friday 21 February at 8pm and get ready to shake, rattle and roll for the return of Northern Ireland’s only 1950s/60s band, The Soda Popz featuring Michelle Baird. CREDIT SODA POPZ

Michelle said: “We’re very excited to return to the Riverside Theatre – a venue that I have had the pleasure of performing in many times – as a student with Portrush Music Society and more recently, sharing the stage with former West End Phantom Mike Sterling.

“I was inspired to create The Soda Popz back in 2014 as I found the music, fashion and stories of the dance halls fascinating as a child. I used to watch my parents jive in the kitchen and loved seeing pictures of my mum in all her fabulous dresses.

"Our wonderful audiences, many of whom come decked out in full 50s attire, are always on their feet from the first bars of music and everyone has such a great night!”

Tickets are available for the gig on Friday, February 21 at 8pm from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or on 02870 123 123.