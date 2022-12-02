Six places to bring your children to see Santa Claus in Ards and North Down

As Christmas day draws closer and closer, children across Northern Ireland are becoming increasingly excited for the big day.
Check out where you and your family can visit Santa, and all his companies, in Ards and North Down this Christmas.
1. Santa’s Grotto Bangor Hillmount Garden Centre - 116 Belfast Road, Bangor, BT20 3NN; 2-23 December Adults: £3.50; Children: £15; Babies (Under 1): £12
Join in the fun for the ultimate Santa’s Grotto experience at one of the largest grottos in all of Ireland. Explore the Winter Wonderland with the little ones, enjoying a range of festive scenes as you meet elves and Mrs Claus on your journey to visit Santa, where they’ll receive a unique gift. Running at various times, booking is essential.
For more information, go to hillmount.co.uk/santas-grotto/
2. A Weekend of Festive Fun at Project 24 Queen’s Parade, Bangor, BT20 3BH 10-11 - December, 12-4pm: Free Admission
Spend the weekend feeling festive with Project 24. Featuring artisan market Market Fresh, complete with local makers, bakers and growers, Christmas crafts, fun-filled performances and even a visit from Santa. For more information, go to facebook.com/marketfreshbangor
3. Santa’s Grotto and Train Times - Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards, BT23 4BN Grotto: 26-24 December; Train: 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 December: Free Admission
Santa is back for another yearly visit at Ards Shopping Centre and he’s better than ever. For a free Santa visit, photo and treat, no booking is required this year round. For a little extra festive magic, hop upon the Ards Christmas Express around the mall. For more information, go to ardsshoppingcentre.com/news/santas-grotto-train-times
4. Santa Cruise - Strangford Lough Activity Centre, 40 Whiterock Road, Newtownards, BT23 6PT 3-4, 10-11 and 17 December: £25 per person
Join in the festive fun on this magical sleigh-boat ride across the waters of Strangford Lough, carolling and enjoying the Christmas music as you make your way to Santa’s Grotto. With letter writing, arts and crafts, a visit to see Santa and a present waiting, there’s sweet treats for children and parents alike. Booking essential. For more information, go to strangfordloughactivitycentre.com/events/santa-cruise/
