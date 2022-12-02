Six places to bring your children to see Santa Claus in Ards and North Down

1. Santa’s Grotto Bangor Hillmount Garden Centre - 116 Belfast Road, Bangor, BT20 3NN; 2-23 December Adults: £3.50; Children: £15; Babies (Under 1): £12

Join in the fun for the ultimate Santa’s Grotto experience at one of the largest grottos in all of Ireland. Explore the Winter Wonderland with the little ones, enjoying a range of festive scenes as you meet elves and Mrs Claus on your journey to visit Santa, where they’ll receive a unique gift. Running at various times, booking is essential. For more information, go to hillmount.co.uk/santas-grotto/

Photo: Contributed