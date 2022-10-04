'Songs for the Lost' to feature in Cantemus concert

Lesley Magee composed a piece called ‘Songs for the Lost’ and the Benedictus from the piece will be performed during an evening with Cantemus Choir NI to be held in St Patrick’s Church, Coleraine, on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm.

‘Celebrating the Joy of Music’ will also see the launch of a new CD by Cantemus. The special guest on the night will be Fiona Gryson with Ben McGonigle on organ and Gwyneth Reid on cello.

The Cantemus Choir will appear with Tony Morrison as musical director. Helen Mark will be compere for the event.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from choir members, via the Cantemus Facebook or Instagram pages or at the door.

The cross community membership of Cantemus comes from all walks of life. They sing ancient and modern repertoire - anything from Bach to Stopford; Wesley to Parry.