Special evening marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:26 GMT
A concert was held recently to mark the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall.

Ballinderry War Memorial Hall, a Grade B1 listed building, is a unique and enduring tribute, the only remaining Community War Memorial Hall from the 1914-1918 war on the island of Ireland.

Designed by the renowned architect Mr. Robert Gibson, th heall stands as a testament to his vision and dedication.

Built-in 1924, Ballinderry War Memorial Hall was constructed to honour the brave men and women from Ballinderry Parish who served in the First World War.

Among the 78 names on the memorial plaque, 18 made the ultimate sacrifice.

The hall’s foundation stone was laid on July 5, 1924, by Mr. Alfred Sefton, and the building was completed by the Cregan Brothers of Lisburn.

The hall was officially opened on November 7, 1924, by Sir Robert H. H. Baird, with a scenic stage painting by Gordon S. Meldrum of Strandtown, Belfast, adding a unique artistic touch to this historic space.

Over the years, Ballinderry War Memorial Hall has been a hub for the community, a place for gatherings, especially during World War II.

In 2006, a committed group came together to restore and revitalize the hall. In 2012, new hall trustees and the Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Management Committee were constituted, united by a shared vision to preserve this hall for future generations.

To commemorate the anniversary of the hall, the evening of entertainment included performances from Alistair Scot Ceilidh Band, The Ratpack Revisited, The Victory Rollers, Ballydonghy Pipe Band, and compere, Mr. Gary Wilson.

Mr. Gary Wilson MC, Brian Waugh Vice Chairman of BWMHC, His Majesty’s High Sheriff Mrs. Patricia Perry, The Minister of Education Mr. Paul Givan MLA, The Mayor of LCCC Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Mr. Iain Getty His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mr. Eddie Carson BWMHC Chairman

1. An evening of entertainment to mark the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

Mr. Gary Wilson MC, Brian Waugh Vice Chairman of BWMHC, His Majesty’s High Sheriff Mrs. Patricia Perry, The Minister of Education Mr. Paul Givan MLA, The Mayor of LCCC Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Mr. Iain Getty His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mr. Eddie Carson BWMHC Chairman Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The Artistes with Compere for the evening Gary Wilson

2. An evening of entertainment to mark the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

The Artistes with Compere for the evening Gary Wilson Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band

3. An evening of entertainment to mark the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

Alastair Scott Ceilidh Band Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Mr. & Mrs. Jonathan Craig with Mr. & Mrs. Freddie Hall

4. An evening of entertainment to mark the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

Mr. & Mrs. Jonathan Craig with Mr. & Mrs. Freddie Hall Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

