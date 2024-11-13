Special evening marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

Ballinderry War Memorial Hall, a Grade B1 listed building, is a unique and enduring tribute, the only remaining Community War Memorial Hall from the 1914-1918 war on the island of Ireland.

Designed by the renowned architect Mr. Robert Gibson, th heall stands as a testament to his vision and dedication.

Built-in 1924, Ballinderry War Memorial Hall was constructed to honour the brave men and women from Ballinderry Parish who served in the First World War.

Among the 78 names on the memorial plaque, 18 made the ultimate sacrifice.

The hall’s foundation stone was laid on July 5, 1924, by Mr. Alfred Sefton, and the building was completed by the Cregan Brothers of Lisburn.

The hall was officially opened on November 7, 1924, by Sir Robert H. H. Baird, with a scenic stage painting by Gordon S. Meldrum of Strandtown, Belfast, adding a unique artistic touch to this historic space.

Over the years, Ballinderry War Memorial Hall has been a hub for the community, a place for gatherings, especially during World War II.

In 2006, a committed group came together to restore and revitalize the hall. In 2012, new hall trustees and the Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Management Committee were constituted, united by a shared vision to preserve this hall for future generations.

To commemorate the anniversary of the hall, the evening of entertainment included performances from Alistair Scot Ceilidh Band, The Ratpack Revisited, The Victory Rollers, Ballydonghy Pipe Band, and compere, Mr. Gary Wilson.

