Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band is managed by Magherafelt man Stephen Quinn, son of legendary country singer Brendan who is celebrating 60 years in the music business.

Fronted by American singer Monte Thompson, 'Springsteen' have just kicked off a tour of Ireland which will continue until next March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-piece band is made up of top session musicians – keyboard player Chris Carney, guitarist Steve Boston, saxophonist, Ken Hinchey, and bass player Plunkett McComb – have all worked with leading artists.

Monte Thompson is 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen. Credit: Submitted

As well as managing the group, Stephen plays drums. The local musician is best known for his live performances and recordings with Henry McCullough, Tanya McCole, The Wildcats, Linley Hamilton, Arty McGlynn, The Drifters, Soul Truth and many more.

He said they were all looking forward to performing their “high energy” show in The Burnavon.

“We first got together in 2019 and then Covid came along and we didn’t get our first full year together until 2022,” said Stephen. “But now things are picking up and this will be our debut in Cookstown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Boss’ Monte is an American but now lives in Ballygawley with his wife Pauline, who was a singer in the 1980s group ‘The Rascals’.

Stephen Quinn playing the drums. He also manages the tribute band 'Springsteen' which plays The Burnavon on May 25. Credit: Submitted

"I met Monte, who has the uncanny ability to replicate Bruce Springsteen’s vocal power and mannerisms, and asked him if he wanted to join the group and he said yes,” said Stephen. “And that was the beginning.”

Brought up in Colorado, Monte went from busking in the streets to touring in original rock bands and has shared stages with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Wallflowers and Smashmouth.

For him the fans come first and his portrayal of Springsteen is essential to their enjoyment. "It's because of them, and for them - those people are what drives me, that and the fact that I want to honour what the music of Bruce and the E-Street band have done for me,” he said.