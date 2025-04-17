76-year-old Danny Hickinson, one of the original members of the Mosside Rising Sons of Ulster Accordion Band, says that the band is now actively seeking new members to carry its 60-year-old tradition forward.

Back in 1963, the Mosside Rising Sons of Ulster was formed from the foundations of a former flute band, with Danny playing a key role in its transition to an accordion band.

Under the expert guidance of Sammy Stevenson of the Vow Accordion Band, Danny learned to play the accordion – a skill he continues to share today.

The band made its parade debut in 1964, leading LOL 1173, a tradition they proudly continue each year at key events including the Twelfth of July celebrations.

Over the decades, the Mosside band has played at civic events, community celebrations and annual cancer charity fundraising parades.

Despite a lifetime spent working in the construction industry across North Antrim and Londonderry, Danny’s loyalty to the music and to his community has never wavered. He is also a devoted supporter of Coleraine Football Club and a lifelong follower of Manchester City.

As the band marks its 60th anniversary, Danny says he would welcome anyone interested in learning to play the accordion or becoming involved in the band.

1 . MUSIC Worshipful Master Bro Nicholl pictured presenting Danny with a crystal gift to mark 60 years in the band. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . MUSIC Mosside Flute Band, the forerunner of the current accordion band, pictured on Twelfth of July 1949. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . MUSIC Danny pictured in an old newspaper cutting from one of his many outings with the band. CREDIT MACULAEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA