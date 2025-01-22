Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is thrilled to once again partner with the Steinbeck Festival, offering an exciting and diverse programme that celebrates and explores the legacy of John Steinbeck.

From music and spoken word to theatre, storytelling, and art, this year’s festival promises to bring his timeless works to life in fresh and engaging ways.

The festival, celebrating John Steinbeck’s notable connection to Limavady, begins with one of Northern Ireland’s finest interviewers, Mark Carruthers, in conversation with award-winning journalist and author Fergal Keane on Friday, February 7. Tickets cost £12 for what is sure to be an insightful and poignant event.

The following evening, Saturday, February 8, come along and dance the night away as the Limavady Big Band play some stomping tunes as well as sharing American classics, a brilliant night out!

Muireann Bradley - photo credit Eilís Boland Lonesome Highway.

Following the success of the 2024 event, this year's programme will once again spotlight an evening with local storytellers and poets. A celebration of the area’s creative talent, the event will feature heartfelt performances, including debut readings from emerging voices.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The festival offers a fantastic opportunity to explore Steinbeck’s literature and local links, while showcasing our excellent arts facilities to the community.”

In a remarkable coup for the festival, Muireann Bradley, who captivated audiences on Later… with Jools Holland, will perform on Saturday, February 15. This intimate performance, part of her Irish tour, promises an unforgettable evening of raw talent and soulful melodies.

The festival concludes on Friday, February 28, with Voices from a Far Field – an enchanting evening of music, stories, and poetry performed in English, Irish, and Ulster Scots. This event is free to attend, but advance booking is essential.

A One-Woman Show by Joyce Greenaway will present her one woman show Whisk(e)y Wars on February 14. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

The vibrant programme continues with the Steinbeck Book Cover Exhibition from 22 Feb and the Dustbowl Photography Competition, showcasing 20 striking entries on the theme "Leaving."

The Arts Centre galleries are open throughout the Festival as follows: Monday: 9:30am – 5pm, Tuesday: 9:30am – 5pm, Wednesday: 9:30am – 5pm and 7pm – 9pm, Thursday: 9:30am – 5pm and 7pm - 9pm, Friday: 9:30am – 5pm, Saturday: 10am - 1pm. For further information visit and to book tickets visit www.roevalleyarts.com or call us on 028 7776 0650.