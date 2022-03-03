Step into songs, stories and live sessions

Developed in partnership with Tourism NI, guests can immerse themselves in the town’s musical culture, bringing you closer to the instruments, the people who play them and the language, customs and history that make up our vibrant musical traditions.

Led by accomplished musicians, you will set off on a musical journey from the harbour with its tales of the sea and songs of sailors, into the heart of Ballycastle where you’ll visit venues synonymous with traditional music for generations.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This trail has been developed in response to the needs of our visitors who often ask where they can enjoy a traditional music performance or ‘session’. Now they will get to be a part of that experience themselves, exploring Ballycastle in a different way and finding out more about the area’s vibrant traditional music scene.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle, traditional musician Michael Sands, Visitor Servicing Officer Caroline Carey and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured in Ballycastle for the launch of the town’s new Traditional Music Trail

“We are very grateful to Tourism NI for their support, and to the musicians who are sharing their skills and knowledge with us to create this exciting new concept.”

Local musician Michael Sands said he is delighted to be involved: “As one of an ever-growing number of local traditional musicians it is a great source of pride to us all that our music has been recognised in this way.

“The Trail will enable us to share with the visiting public the joys, intricacies, fun and stories involved in keeping our musical traditions alive. I look forward to welcoming you all on the trail.”

The Ballycastle Traditional Music Trail will take place every Saturday in March, from 4pm to 6.30pm at a special introductory price of £10 per person.