Studio Symphony Orchestra brings the music of the movies to life at the Island Hall

The Studio Symphony Orchestra will be making a welcome return to Lisburn’s Island Hall on October 19.

The new concert from the orchestra will bring to life the music from the movies.

Music from the Movies will recapture the magic of the cinema with themes from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, Apollo 13, and many more.

The orchestra will be conducted by Paul McCusker with Zuzanna Edmonds as orchestra leader.

Studio Symphony Orchestra brings music from the movies to Lisburn. Pic credit: Studio Symphony Orchestra

Tickets are priced £14, £11 concession, and are available in person from the Island Hall Box Office, online at http://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk or at the door on the night.

This will be fun evening for film fans and music lovers.

This is a family-friendly concert with a start time of 7.30pm and concert-goers are being told to feel free to dress up as your favourite movie character for the night.

The orchestra is professionally directed by members of the Ulster Orchestra and performs to a very high standard.