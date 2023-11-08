Studio Symphony Orchestra fills the Island Hall with festive music
A great sense of fun will be very much in evidence in this special concert, as the orchestra performs a beautiful selection of music with a seasonal theme, from popular Christmas favourites to much-loved orchestral music.
Get into the Christmas spirit with a wonderful evening of music making - just the thing to get the festive season off to a great start!
The programme includes Coleridge Taylor – A Christmas Overture, Delius – Sleigh Ride, Tchaikovsky – Christmas Waltz, Leroy Anderson – A Christmas Festival, White Christmas and much more.
Tickets are priced at £14 and are available from the Lagan Valley Island Box Office, online, and at the door on the evening of the concert, subject to availability.