Studio Symphony Orchestra fills the Island Hall with festive music

Certain to warm the heart of even Ebenezer Scrooge, the Studio Symphony Orchestra returns to the Island Hall in Lisburn for a Christmas Concert guaranteed to get everyone in a festive mood.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A great sense of fun will be very much in evidence in this special concert, as the orchestra performs a beautiful selection of music with a seasonal theme, from popular Christmas favourites to much-loved orchestral music.

Get into the Christmas spirit with a wonderful evening of music making - just the thing to get the festive season off to a great start!

The programme includes Coleridge Taylor – A Christmas Overture, Delius – Sleigh Ride, Tchaikovsky – Christmas Waltz, Leroy Anderson – A Christmas Festival, White Christmas and much more.

Tickets are priced at £14 and are available from the Lagan Valley Island Box Office, online, and at the door on the evening of the concert, subject to availability.

