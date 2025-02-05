Summer Sunday Music: deadline approaching for Antrim and Newtownabbey musicians to apply

By Helena McManus
Published 5th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Musicians and bands in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area have until 5pm on Friday, February 7 to apply for the Summer Sunday Music programme.

Events run from August 10-September 7 at Antrim Castle Gardens, Sixmilewater Park Ballyclare and Jordanstown Loughshore Park and are open to musicians who live in the borough and who have public liability insurance.

It offers performers the chance to entertain local residents this summer and receive a payment of £300.

Apply by emailing [email protected] with a short music recording, bio and preferred dates.

