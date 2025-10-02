Take a musical journey through North and South America as the Studio Symphony Orchestra returns to Lisburn

The Studio Symphony Orchestra will be making a welcome return to Lisburn with a concert at the Island Arts Centre on Saturday October 18 at 7.30pm.

The audience will enjoy a musical journey through North and South America as the orchestra performs a diverse range of music and styles.

The repertoire will include the effervescent Latin rhythms of Marquez's exuberant Danzon No.2 and the passionate Libertango by Piazzolla, contrast, as well as Barber's famous Adagio for Strings and Dvorak's ever popular ‘New World’ symphony, inspired by his experiences and observations during his time in the United States.

The orchestra is delighted to welcome Paul McCusker once again as he returns as guest conductor following his first performances in 2024.

The Studio Symphony Orchestra will return to the Island Arts Centre on Saturday October 18. Pic credit: Studio Symphony Orchestra

When not conducting, Paul is also a regular member of the orchestra’s violin section.

Over the last ten years Paul has also worked with the Ulster Youth Orchestra and founded/directed Laganside Sinfonia, a Belfast based charity orchestra that has raised around £20,000 for local charities.

The orchestra leader is Zuzanna Edmonds. Originally from Tymbark in Southern Poland, Zuzanna graduated with a Masters Degree at F. Chopin Music Academy in Warsaw where she studied with Prof. Janusz Kucharski and Maria Orzechowska.

The Studio Symphony Orchestra is a recognised leader in amateur music making in Northern Ireland, attracting skilled musicians from across the country and performing regular public concerts in several local venues.

The orchestra is professionally directed by members of the Ulster Orchestra and performs to a very high standard.

Tickets for the concert are on sale from the Island Arts Centre Box Office priced at £14 (concession £12), on 02892 447452, online, or at the door.