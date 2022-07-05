Tattoo in Rathfriland to mark NI centenary and Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Celebratory Tattoo to be held in Rathfriland

The organisers have promised an Ulster spectacle of marching bands, singing, and dancing to commemorate the Northern Ireland Centenary and Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year.

The event promises to fill the town’s Square with the sound of the massed pipes and drums, massed accordion bands, as well as flute and silver bands. Audiences will have the opportunity to get into the spirit and stamp, cheer, sing along with local vocalists and watch in awe the Highland Dancers and intricate marching formations.

John Murray, Rathfriland District LOL No3 District Secretary said, “The Tattoo in the Square is a big event for this rural community, with approximately 300 artists and performers taking part and could be the biggest outdoor Tattoo in Northern Ireland this year. We have a packed programme to entertain the spectators in the purpose build auditorium and I have no doubt the sound of the bands, followed by the cheers of the audience, will be heard throughout the countryside and into the Mournes.”

John went on to say, “in this year’s Tattoo the local pipe bands have joined together forming a massed pipe band of approximately 70 pipers and drummers. Other bands taking part will be Moneyslane Flute Band, currently regarded as one of the top melody flute bands in Northern Ireland, Pride of the Hill Flute Band, Grallagh Unionist Flute Band, which was formed in 1911 and the Massed Accordion Bands of Ardarragh and Legananny, comprising of approximately 70 musicians and Drum Majors. Visiting the Tattoo for the first time will be the popular Mourne’s band, Kilkeel True Blues Silver Band.

“We are pleased to welcome Gospel Singer, Stephen Anderson from Sixmilecross and local girl and Rathfriland High School student, Ellie-Eve Frazer, who will fill the town centre with a few well know big hits. Throughout the evening, the programme will acknowledge Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial contribution to commerce and industry, with guest appearances from iconic brands such as DeLorean and Massey Ferguson.”

The event is nearly sold out, as people rush to book their seats in the purpose-built arena, which will accommodate approximately 700 spectators each evening.