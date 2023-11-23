Register
That’s a wrap for Atlantic Sessions 2023!

Crowds of locals and visitors flocked to Portrush and Portstewart for a great weekend of music at the award-winning Atlantic Sessions Festival.
By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop alongside Barry Devlin and Jim Lockhart from Horslips, Karen Smyth of Basslines and her team Emma Smyth and Orlaith Dynan and interviewer Dr Colin Harper. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilThe Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop alongside Barry Devlin and Jim Lockhart from Horslips, Karen Smyth of Basslines and her team Emma Smyth and Orlaith Dynan and interviewer Dr Colin Harper. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The much-anticipated annual event organised by Council’s Tourism Team, this year assisted by Karen Smyth and her team at Basslines saw over 40 gigs in over 15 venues across four days, including established headline acts and up and coming local musicians.

From the 16-19 November, musicians around a free music trail, with over 30 free gigs in addition to headline ticketed acts.

The gigs this year featured a wide range of genres from classical, to blues, traditional and contemporary folk, rock, jazz, choral and pop, offering something for all tastes.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Thank you to everyone who made their way to the award-winning Atlantic Sessions Music Festival. The event was a tremendous success, and it was amazing to see brand new musical talent promoted and enjoyed by visitors and residents of Causeway Coast and Glens."

