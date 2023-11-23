That’s a wrap for Atlantic Sessions 2023!
The much-anticipated annual event organised by Council’s Tourism Team, this year assisted by Karen Smyth and her team at Basslines saw over 40 gigs in over 15 venues across four days, including established headline acts and up and coming local musicians.
From the 16-19 November, musicians around a free music trail, with over 30 free gigs in addition to headline ticketed acts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The gigs this year featured a wide range of genres from classical, to blues, traditional and contemporary folk, rock, jazz, choral and pop, offering something for all tastes.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Thank you to everyone who made their way to the award-winning Atlantic Sessions Music Festival. The event was a tremendous success, and it was amazing to see brand new musical talent promoted and enjoyed by visitors and residents of Causeway Coast and Glens."