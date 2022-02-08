The art of stained glass windows

Stuart Suckling and Thomas McLaughlin from the company CWS Design Stained Glass Studio in Lisburn will be giving an insight into their work on creating stained glass windows at a special demonstration at Armagh Cathedral on Saturday February 26,

The demonstration is part of ‘Afternoon on the Hill’ when people can visit three important buildings in Armagh - St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh Robinson Library and No 5 Vicars’ Hill.

People will be invited to meet at Armagh Robinson Library for the first part of the tour, followed by a tour of its second building at No 5 Vicars’ Hill and completing the tour in St Patrick’s Cathedral.

At the end of the tour of the Cathedral, will be the demonstration on stained glass windows, showing their design and manufacture.

Speaking ahead of their demonstration, Stuart said, “We are very pleased to be involved in this initiative, and all the more so, because this year is the United Nations International Year of Glass. We hope to show the journey that is made from design to creation of stained glass.”

The Very Revd Shane Forster, Dean of Armagh and Keeper of Armagh Robinson Library, said, “In the beautiful examples of stained glass found within the Cathedral, images of Archbishops, Saints, Biblical characters and Jesus Christ himself ‘allow the Light to shine through’. Hundreds of hours of work have gone into creating such fine and detailed works of art.

“Through this ‘Afternoon on the Hill with a Difference’ event, the unique stained-glass windows of St Patrick’s Cathedral can be viewed along with an explanatory talk and demonstration of the process of their design conception through to installation.

“I look forward to welcoming to the Cathedral, Stuart and Thomas from CWS Design Stained Glass Studio, and extend grateful thanks to ABC Council and Tourism NI for their support and funding of this event which is part of a threefold visit to the hill of Armagh.”

If you have ever wondered how a stained-glass window starts its journey from design to completion, then do book and enjoy the experience.