The much-loved event takes place from Friday to Sunday 18-20 with free live gigs taking place in both seaside towns. Audiences can look forward to two days of unmissable performances in a wide variety of venues with new additions to the music trail including the newly refurbished Portrush Playhouse, The Station and Elephant Rock.

Programmed by Snow Water on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this year’s headline events feature premieres and new collaborations, including new work from: PORTS – they return with a deeper mature sound, lyrically strengthened and re-establishing themselves as one of the more interesting, exciting acts in the country.

Ceithre Cinn - a premiere performance celebrating wonderful artists collectively and individually. Ciaran Lavery is an NI Music Prize winner for Best Album. Suzanne Savage is a virtuosic vocalist, songwriter and first call for Paul Brady, the RTE Concert Orchestra and many more.

In addition to sell-out favourites, a host of artists new to the festival, will make their debut performances at the free music trail, including wonderful local talent. Also look out for five of the 2022 Music Prize nominated artists plus new single, EP and album launches.

2022 Atlantic Sessions Artists include Andrew McGibbon. The Bonnevilles, Cahir McLaughlin, Ciara O’Neill, Ciaran Lavery, Dander, David Browne Murray, Drew Hamill Band, Edelle McMahon, Eilidh Patterson, Eilís Philips, Emily McCormick, Eoghan Quigg, Finnian Kelleher, Gary Anderson, Gavin Corey, Joel Harkin, Junior Johnson, Kate Nicholson, Many a Son, Matt McCrum, Matt McGinn, Michael Cunningham, No Oil Paintings, Paddy Nash, Peter O’Kane, Philip Watts D’Alton, PORTS, ROE, Rory Nellis & Band, String Ninjas, Suzanne Savage, Sorcha O’Kane and Tour Alaska.

Tickets are now on sale for the three headline events plus a limited number of festival passes are available at www.atlanticsessions.com. All other gigs on the Music Trail are admission free and no booking is required. Special accommodation offers for the festival are at www.atlanticsessions.com/accommodation.

Atlantic Sessions is a Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council event, programmed on the Council’s behalf by Snow Water.