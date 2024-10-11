The MAC hosts exclusive Northern Soul fundraiser with DJ Pete Brady

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The MAC Belfast is thrilled to announce an exclusive night of music, soul, and fundraising with the legendary DJ Pete Brady on 12 October titled, Art on the Floor

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MAC Belfast is thrilled to announce an exclusive night of music, soul, and fundraising with the legendary DJ Pete Brady on 12 October titled, Art on the Floor. The Northern Soul Fundraiser promises an unforgettable evening celebrating the iconic sounds of Northern Soul while raising crucial funds to support the MAC’s arts and community programmes.

In a rare and intimate setting, DJ Pete Brady will bring his extensive collection of soul classics to the Belfast venue for a one-of-a-kind dance night. Known for his passion for Northern Soul, Pete Brady has been a key figure in the scene since the 1970s, spinning records at iconic venues across the UK and internationally. His carefully curated set will transport guests back to the iconic era of Northern Soul, with a soundtrack guaranteed to keep the dance floor moving all night long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to raise funds for the MAC’s vital outreach programmes, which provide creative opportunities and support for underrepresented communities in Northern Ireland. Guests will have the opportunity to dance the night away while directly contributing to these initiatives, ensuring the MAC continues to be a beacon for the arts in Belfast.

DJ Pete Brady

Speaking on the event, Pete Brady said: “Northern Soul has always been about the love of music and the energy of the dance floor. I’m delighted to bring this special night to the MAC, not just to celebrate the music but also to support such an important cause. It’s going to be a night to remember!”

Guests attending the Northern Soul Fundraiser will experience an authentic night of rare soul tracks, a lively dance floor, and the chance to mingle with fellow soul enthusiasts. The event is part of the MAC’s ongoing fundraising efforts to support its creative programmes, which range from world-class exhibitions and performances to impactful community-led initiatives.

Lisa McGinley, Interim Director at the MAC, adds: “We’re excited to host this fantastic night, bringing the magic of Northern Soul to Belfast. Events like these are crucial in helping us continue to deliver high-quality, accessible arts experiences to our local community and we appreciate every ticket booking for this special event – it truly makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Art on the Floor: Northern Soul Fundraiser are available now via the MAC website and priced at £15. Early booking is advised, as space is limited, with high demand for this special event.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.themaclive.com.

Join us at the MAC for a night of music, dancing, and supporting the arts—don’t miss out on this Northern Soul spectacular!