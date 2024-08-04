The Northern Ireland landmarks behind the lyrics of 10 well known songs

1 . I Think of Home - Snow Patrol

This popular rock band has taken inspiration from across Northern Ireland in various records, including I Think Of Home.The 2019 track, released as part of their latest album Reworked, explored the works of renowned Irish poet, Seamus Heaney, and mentions both Belfast and Derry by name, as well as referring to other cultural aspects of the country.Bangor-native frontman Gary Lightbody poignantly reflects on the memories and experiences that shaped his identity growing up in Northern Ireland, with plenty of lyrics sure to connect with local listeners.The song takes listeners on a journey through the landscapes of Northern Ireland, so give it a listen to see if any personally resonate with you Photo: Tourism NI Content Pool