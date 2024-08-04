The Northern Ireland landmarks behind the lyrics of 10 well known songs

Aside from the incredible talent grown in our wonderful country, Northern Ireland has also proven to be the inspiration behind some of the most well known songs we listen to everyday.
While Belfast takes the top spot for inspiring some of the great hits, Carrickfergus and the Mourne Mountains have also acted as the backdrop of a few recognisable tunes too.
Here’s a look at 10 songs inspired by various spots in Northern Ireland:
1. I Think of Home - Snow Patrol
This popular rock band has taken inspiration from across Northern Ireland in various records, including I Think Of Home.The 2019 track, released as part of their latest album Reworked, explored the works of renowned Irish poet, Seamus Heaney, and mentions both Belfast and Derry by name, as well as referring to other cultural aspects of the country.Bangor-native frontman Gary Lightbody poignantly reflects on the memories and experiences that shaped his identity growing up in Northern Ireland, with plenty of lyrics sure to connect with local listeners.The song takes listeners on a journey through the landscapes of Northern Ireland, so give it a listen to see if any personally resonate with you Photo: Tourism NI Content Pool
2. The Town I Loved So Well - Phil Coulter
The Town I Loved So Well may have been released back in 1983, but the 40-year old record is still popular due to its references to Derry and the impact of the Troubles. The track brought Phil Coulter back to his roots, painting a gritty picture of his childhood in Derry, a city plagued at the time by high unemployment, political violence and the blunt instrument of internment. Well known for Coulter's nostalgic reflections of growing up in Derry, The Town I Loved So Well captures the city's spirit from back in the day and sense of community before the Troubles. Photo: unsplash
3. Alternative Ulster - Stiff Little Fingers
A well-known punk rock song released in 1978, Stiff Little Fingers found inspiration for Alternative Ulster in their personal frustration with the political and social situation in Northern Ireland. Characterised by its fast tempo, energetic guitar riffs and raw vocals, the song's aggressive and urgent sound mirrors the intensity of its message. Having become an anthem for the punk movement and a symbol of resistance against oppression, the Northern Irish group have continued to follow this trend in many of their more modern-releases. Photo: Wolsey's Bar via Facebook
4. Belfast City - Ryan McMullan
Belfast City by Ryan McMullan is a heartfelt song that captures the singer's connection to his hometown of Belfast The lyrics reflect McMullan's experiences and emotions tied to the Northern Irish capital, painting a vivid picture of its landscapes, culture, and the sense of belonging he feels there. Portraying Belfast not just as a place, but also as a significant part of who he is, it’s a must-listen for residents and tourists alike. Photo: unsplash
