The sound of music fills Lisburn City Centre as Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Parade Competition hits the streets
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band recently held its popular annual competition parade in Lisburn city centre.
The local band was joined by bands from across the country for the event, including Clougher Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, North Down Defenders, Ulster First Flute, Portadown Defenders, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Cairncastle Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Inch Flute Band, Pride Of Knockmore, Lisburn Fusiliers, Lambeg Orange And Blue, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Ulster Grenadiers, Goldsprings True Defenders, Braniel Loyal East Belfast, Finaghy True Blues, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Tullycarnet Flute Band, and Cloughfern Young Conquerors.
The results of the competition were:
Colour party
1st Clougher Protestant Boys
2nd Lambeg Orange And Blue
3rd Portadown Defenders
Style and Appearance
1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys
2nd Gertrude Star
3rd Lambeg Orange And Blue
Drum Corp
1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys
2nd Ulster Grenadiers
3rd Portadown Defenders
Bass Drum
1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys
2nd Gertrude Star
3rd Lambeg Orange And Blue/ Portadown Defenders
Small
1st Lambeg Orange And Blue
2nd Clougher Protestant Boys
3rd Ulster First Flute Band
Large
1st Gertrude Star
2nd Ulster Grenadiers
3rd Rathcoole Protestant Boys
Overall
1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band would like to thank everyone who took part in the parade competition, as well as all of those who showed their support on the night.