The sound of music fills Lisburn City Centre as Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Parade Competition hits the streets

The local band was joined by bands from across the country for the event, including Clougher Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, North Down Defenders, Ulster First Flute, Portadown Defenders, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Cairncastle Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Inch Flute Band, Pride Of Knockmore, Lisburn Fusiliers, Lambeg Orange And Blue, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Ulster Grenadiers, Goldsprings True Defenders, Braniel Loyal East Belfast, Finaghy True Blues, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Tullycarnet Flute Band, and Cloughfern Young Conquerors.

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band would like to thank everyone who took part in the parade competition, as well as all of those who showed their support on the night.