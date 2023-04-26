Register
The sound of music fills Lisburn City Centre as Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Parade Competition hits the streets

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band recently held its popular annual competition parade in Lisburn city centre.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST

The local band was joined by bands from across the country for the event, including Clougher Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, North Down Defenders, Ulster First Flute, Portadown Defenders, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Cairncastle Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Inch Flute Band, Pride Of Knockmore, Lisburn Fusiliers, Lambeg Orange And Blue, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Ulster Grenadiers, Goldsprings True Defenders, Braniel Loyal East Belfast, Finaghy True Blues, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Tullycarnet Flute Band, and Cloughfern Young Conquerors.

The results of the competition were:

Colour party

1st Clougher Protestant Boys

2nd Lambeg Orange And Blue

3rd Portadown Defenders

Style and Appearance

1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys

2nd Gertrude Star

3rd Lambeg Orange And Blue

Drum Corp

1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys

2nd Ulster Grenadiers

3rd Portadown Defenders

Bass Drum

1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys

2nd Gertrude Star

3rd Lambeg Orange And Blue/ Portadown Defenders

Small

1st Lambeg Orange And Blue

2nd Clougher Protestant Boys

3rd Ulster First Flute Band

Large

1st Gertrude Star

2nd Ulster Grenadiers

3rd Rathcoole Protestant Boys

Overall

1st Rathcoole Protestant Boys

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band would like to thank everyone who took part in the parade competition, as well as all of those who showed their support on the night.

