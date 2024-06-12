Thousands of bandsmen and supporters are expected to attend Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band will be welcoming bands from across the country to their parade this evening (Wednesday June 12).

There are 62 bands, with around 1500 members, expected at the parade in the village, and road users are being warned to expect traffic delays.

The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so the parade is expected to be one of the biggest to date.

Road users should expect delays in Hillsborough between 6.30pm and 10pm tonight, Wednesday June 12, due to the parade.The police are warning anyone in Hillsborough that delays should be expected as the parade passes through Dromore Road (Moira Road Junction), Park Street, Park Lane, The Square, Main Street and Ballynahinch Street. Temporary road closures may be put in place.