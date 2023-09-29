Three of the best male voice choirs in Northern Ireland are coming together for a unique combined concert in Ballymena.

Ballymoney and District, Boys’ Brigade Centenary (north Belfast) and Queen’s Island/Victoria (east Belfast) are coming together in a popular programme of song from the traditional male voice repertoire in the Braid Centre, Ballymena, on Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm.

They will also perform some Elvis, Bette Midler and Les Miserables, not forgetting ‘Speed Your Journey’ from Verdi’s opera Nabucco. There will be more than 70 voices on stage singing in four part harmony.

Ballymoney is conducted by Amanda Doak-Herron, Boys’ Brigade by Donald Blair and Queen’s Island/Victoria by Alastair McQuoid. The choirs will be supported by the Bloomin’ Heather Ceilidh Band who will provide toe-tapping Ulster Scots music. Local tenor David Loughridge will also be performing.