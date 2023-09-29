Register
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Three of Northern Ireland's best male voice choirs combine for Ballymena concert

Three of the best male voice choirs in Northern Ireland are coming together for a unique combined concert in Ballymena.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ballymoney and District, Boys’ Brigade Centenary (north Belfast) and Queen’s Island/Victoria (east Belfast) are coming together in a popular programme of song from the traditional male voice repertoire in the Braid Centre, Ballymena, on Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm.

They will also perform some Elvis, Bette Midler and Les Miserables, not forgetting ‘Speed Your Journey’ from Verdi’s opera Nabucco. There will be more than 70 voices on stage singing in four part harmony.

Ballymoney is conducted by Amanda Doak-Herron, Boys’ Brigade by Donald Blair and Queen’s Island/Victoria by Alastair McQuoid. The choirs will be supported by the Bloomin’ Heather Ceilidh Band who will provide toe-tapping Ulster Scots music. Local tenor David Loughridge will also be performing.

Tickets are available from the box office at the Braid Centre (Tel 028 2563 5077) or online at thebraid.com Cost £10. Early booking advised.

Related topics:BallymenaNorthern IrelandBelfast