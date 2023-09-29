Three of Northern Ireland's best male voice choirs combine for Ballymena concert
Ballymoney and District, Boys’ Brigade Centenary (north Belfast) and Queen’s Island/Victoria (east Belfast) are coming together in a popular programme of song from the traditional male voice repertoire in the Braid Centre, Ballymena, on Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm.
They will also perform some Elvis, Bette Midler and Les Miserables, not forgetting ‘Speed Your Journey’ from Verdi’s opera Nabucco. There will be more than 70 voices on stage singing in four part harmony.
Ballymoney is conducted by Amanda Doak-Herron, Boys’ Brigade by Donald Blair and Queen’s Island/Victoria by Alastair McQuoid. The choirs will be supported by the Bloomin’ Heather Ceilidh Band who will provide toe-tapping Ulster Scots music. Local tenor David Loughridge will also be performing.
Tickets are available from the box office at the Braid Centre (Tel 028 2563 5077) or online at thebraid.com Cost £10. Early booking advised.