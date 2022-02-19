Tom Grennan announces summer show at Custom House Square

While Tom Grennan first came to public attention as a guest vocalist on electronic duo Chase & Status’ 2016 track “When It All Goes Wrong,” his own material features a gritty-voiced mix of soulful pop and indie folk.

A series of EPs and singles for Insanity Records led up the 2018 release of his debut album, Lighting Matches, which hit an impressive number five on the UK Albums Chart.

He spent several years cutting his teeth playing solo acoustic shows in London pubs before earning a contract with the Sony-owned imprint Insanity Records, which released his debut single, “Something in the Water,” in 2016. The track was produced by Charlie Hugall. After his collaboration with Chase & Status elevated his profile, Grennan delivered a trio of EPs - Release the Brakes, Something in the Water, and Found What I’ve Been Looking For - which helped introduce audiences to his own style.