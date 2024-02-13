Tunes in the Toon! Rachel is tuning up to start a new Rock Choir in Ballymoney
Musical Director Rachel Coulter is starting up the new community choir in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney and said: “Rock Choir is non-auditioning, doesn't require an ability to read music and is open to all ages and ability levels.
"It seeks to establish connections through music and provide a safe space to explore popular songs. It's up tempo, with fun-loving energy and will provide people with the opportunity to sing in a group setting. Rehearsals will be held weekly from 6.45-8.30pm.
"Our nominated charity for this year is Dementia NI and we plan to raise as much money as possible for the cause. We also intend to support other more localised charities too.”
Check out rockchoir.com to book a free taster session and to find out more about rehearsals, fees and term times.