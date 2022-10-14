With an extra special guest in the shape of the Orchestra’s world-renowned Music Director Daniele Rustioni, the concert in the Diamond of Ulster University promises a symphony with one of the best-loved melodies in classical music and a show-stopping concerto played by not just one soloist, but a number of talented members of the Orchestra.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Ivor Wallace, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for Causeway Coast and Glens to have the Ulster Orchestra return with their Music Director, Daniele Rustioni in our very own Diamond Hall, Coleraine.

"Music events provide an invaluable support to the Causeway Coast and Glens’ cultural and social life, as well as helping to support local businesses thrive in these difficult times. I look forward to a fantastic evening of music from the Ulster Orchestra.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, Iona Allan: Ulster Orchestra Violinist and Roseanne Sturgeon of the Riverside Theatre

The Diamond Hall will hear an exploration of two works written in exile in the USA (and one written just before its composer fled to exile) that create two very different sound worlds. A rumble from the timpani introduces Grazyna Bacewicz’s blazingly dynamic Overture for Orchestra; a dramatic and powerful opening to this concert.

Bartók’s effervescent Concerto for Orchestra explores different musical textures by using single instruments or instrument groups in a soloistic way, celebrating the wonderful musicians of the Ulster Orchestra in fizzing, celebratory style.

Those of a certain vintage will be familiar with Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony because of a TV advert featuring cobbled streets and a small boy with a bicycle basket full of bread, an advert that highlighted the rich melodies of the entire work, which are drawn both from European and US folk music.

So don’t miss out on the Ulster Orchestra’s exciting return to Coleraine on Thursday 10 November 2022 at 7.30pm and join them to explore the varied sound world of the orchestra or, through folk music, feel the tug to the heartstrings of a yearning love-song to ‘home’.