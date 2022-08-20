Welcome return for Aspect Festival

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to Covid restrictions, the Festival didn’t take place in 2020 and operated at a reduced capacity last year.

Aspects Festival has always been committed to promoting Irish writing from well-known authors, as well as showcasing local and emerging talent and this year is no different. With events celebrating historic writing, politics, sports and history, there are plenty of events on offer across all genres of literature including book launches, new writing and discussions

Author Malachi O’Doherty makes a return to Aspects to discuss his latest book and the Festival is delighted to welcome back best-selling authors Martina Devlin and Jan Carson to talk about their latest works. Jan and Martina will be facilitating some exciting writing workshops aimed at aspiring writers, and local crime-writers Anthony J. Quinn and Jason Johnson will be launching their new books at the Festival.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas pictured with Aspects Festival Director Patricia Hamilton and crime authors Jason Johnson and Anthony J. Quinn at the launch of Aspect’s 2022 programme

A very special Aspects extra event will take place on October 9. Just after the main programme, Phil Coulter will appear at Bangor Castle to talk about his song-writing, his memoir and his life.

Events for young readers and writers include the ever-popular Woodland Chew and Yarn at Clandeboye Estate along with book-themed yoga, storytelling and creating your own animated story at the Tablets and Text workshop.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas commented: “Aspects Festival is always such a wonderfully inspiring celebration of writing and we are proud that it is one of the longest running literature festivals in Ireland.”

Aspects will run from September 22 – October 2 at various locations around Bangor.