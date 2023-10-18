After a successful concert last year, the Ulster Orchestra is looking forward to returning to Coleraine with a world-renowned husband and wife team centre stage.

Music Director Daniele Rustioni and star violinist Francesca Dego will appear with the Orchestra on Thursday, November 16 in The Diamond, Ulster University.

November’s concert, Fire and Ice, features Sibelius’ showstopping Violin Concerto and Clara Schumann’s Three Romances for Violin, played between two of Dvořák’s much-loved works; Slavonic Dances and his Seventh Symphony. On the face of things, this concert contrasts the fire of Dvořák’s fast and furious Slavonic Dances and his Seventh

Symphony (arguably his greatest), both of which are inspired by his Czech homeland, with the crystalline Finnish cool of Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.

But the works have more in common than you might think, as Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony was a particular inspiration for Sibelius as he wrote his only concerto. Clara Schumann’s Romances for Violin create a beautiful moment of intimacy and poignancy amidst this concert’s dramatic peaks.

So don’t miss out on the Ulster Orchestra’s exciting return to Coleraine on Thursday 16 November at 7.30pm and join the world-renowned husband and wife duo, Daniele Rustioni and Francesca Dego, to explore the contrasting sound world of the orchestra from the fire of Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances to the ice-like Finnish cool of Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.