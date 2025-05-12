Mr Bates vs the Post Office took home a big award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 🏆

BAFTA TV Awards has announced its winners for 2025.

ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office was among the winners.

But who else took home a gong?

It is the biggest night in TV and the BAFTA awards truly lived up to that name last night. From deserved winners, shock results and X-rated speeches - it had it all.

Alan Cummings - host of The Traitors US and soon-to-be Avengers film star - was on hosting duty for the ceremony. The ceremony celebrated excellence in the television industry last year - so if you are wondering why your favourite shows from 2025 aren’t nominated, they will get their flowers this time next year.

It was a very dramatic night with Mr Bates vs the Post Office among the winners - while Mr Loverman also scored big. See the full list of winners below:

Best Drama Series

Blue Lights (BBC One)

Best Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Best Limited Drama

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV)

Danny Dyer is a BAFTA TV winner | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for P&O Cruises

Best Soap

EastEnders (BBC One)

Best Factual Entertainment

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour (BBC Two)

Best International Programme

Shōgun (Disney+)

Best Actor

Lennie James - Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Best Actress

Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC One)

Best Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Male Comedy Performance

Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)

Best Female Comedy Performance

Ruth Jones - Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)

Best Entertainment Performance

Joe Lycett – Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Best Entertainment Programme

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Best Factual Series

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Best Specialist Factual

Atomic People (BBC Two)

Best Single Documentary

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two)

Best Reality

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Best Sport Event Coverage

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)

Best Live Event Coverage

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)

Best Current Affairs

State of Rage (Channel 4)

Best News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: "Post Office Special" (BBC One)

Best Short Form Programme

Quiet Life (BBC Three)

Best Daytime

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)

Best Children's: Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe (CBeebies)

Best Children's: Non-Scripted

FYI Investigates: "Disability and Me" (Sky Kids)

Memorable Moment

Strictly Come Dancing: "Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland waltz to 'You'll Never Walk Alone'" (BBC One)

ITV was also recognized with a Special Award for commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It took the acclaimed dramas total for the night to two.

