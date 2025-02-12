Beast Games winner could get a lot more than expected 💲💲💲

Beast Games will crown its first winner tomorrow.

The final episode arrives on Prime Video.

Just a handful of players remain and have a chance at winning millions.

The stakes for Beast Games could not be any higher - with as much as $10m on the line and only one episode to go. Fans will soon find out who was crowned the first winner of the Prime Video series.

Since before the series started, MrBeast and Amazon have been hyping up the prize pot as “one of the biggest” single prizes in competition TV history. However in the penultimate episode - a twist saw even more money being added into the mix.

Just a handful of players are left - out of the 1,000 who entered the competition in the first episode. Prime Video will release the last episode on its streaming service on February 13.

How much will the winner of Beast Games get?

Still image from Beast Games | Amazon MGM Studios/ Beast Games

MrBeast has already handed out plenty of prizes throughout the run of the Prime Video series. From offering brides for players to drop out, to a million dollar island and a Lamborghini.

But the biggest prize of all is still waiting to be claimed. From the get go, the show has promised someone will walk away with $5m at the end of the competition.

However a twist in last week’s penultimate episode (February 6) MrBeast added an extra $5m into the mix. But it remains to be seen if that money will be added to the put.

Beast Games $10m prize twist explained

At the conclusion of episode nine of the Prime Video series, MrBeast offered the remaining players a choice. They could potentially add an extra $5m to the prize pot - taking it to $10m in total - but at the risk of being eliminated.

Any of the remaining players could step forward and flip a coin. If they guess it correctly the prize pot will be doubled, if they guess wrong they will be eliminated.

In the final moments of the episode, one of the players stepped forward. But the show then ended on a cliff-hanger - so at the time of writing we don’t know if the winner will get $5m or $10m.

Let me know what you think of Beast Games - I’ve been impressed by how it has improved from an initially shaky start. Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].