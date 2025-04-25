Beyond Paradise series 3: how many episodes are left - and will there be series 4?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:52 BST
Beyond Paradise is now in its third series on the BBC 🕵️‍♂️
  • Beyond Paradise fans have only a couple of episodes left to savour this season.
  • BBC is releasing the show weekly.
  • But how many episodes are left in Beyond Paradise series 3?

It is time for another trip to the picturesque streets of Shipton Abbott as the Beyond Paradise crew take on a new case. It is harvest season but not everything is rosy as the ‘Cornman’ strikes.

Kris Marshall leads the cast of the Death in Paradise spin-off - which is set back in Blighty and not the tropical island of Sant Marie. See who the guest stars appearing on the show this year are.

But how many episodes are left in series 3? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Beyond Paradise tonight?

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd on Beyond Paradise (Photo: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller)Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd on Beyond Paradise (Photo: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller)
Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd on Beyond Paradise (Photo: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller) | Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller

The preview for tonight’s (April 25) episode, via Radio Times, reads: “As the harvest ends, Stella and George Ellis follow their long-held tradition of hanging a corn doll to mark its close. However, this simple ritual takes a darker turn when the doll mysteriously falls and a figure dressed as the mythical Cornman strikes.

“With their milk ruined and their hay set ablaze, the Ellises are pushed to the brink. Meanwhile, Martha and Humphrey embark on a new chapter as foster parents when Rosie begins her first day at Shipton Abbott Primary, while Anne takes a bold step to embrace life fully.”

How many episodes are left in Beyond Paradise series 3?

The BBC show returned at the end of March, just before its parent show Death in Paradise finished its latest season. Tonight’s instalment is episode five and you might be wondering just how many are left.

Beyond Paradise’s latest series will have six episodes in total, it has been confirmed. The season finale is scheduled for next Friday (May 2).

Will there be a fourth series of Beyond Paradise?

With the latest season coming to a close, audiences might be wondering if another trip to Shipton Abbott is on the cards. TV Zone UK reports that a fourth season has been commissioned, which should come as no surprise as the premiere had over 5 million viewers.

