Big Brother class of 2025 | ITV/ Initial

Big Brother’s live eviction will have a big twist tonight 👀📺

Big Brother will hold its next eviction tonight.

One of the housemates will appear to leave.

But there will be a big twist…

Another week in the Big Brother house is coming to an end and for one of the housemates it will be their last. The iconic reality show will be holding its latest eviction in just a matter of hours.

It has been a dramatic season this time around, with one of the contestants being thrown out and plenty of other twists taking place. The public have been voted and one of the nominated players will leave very soon - or at least they will appear to leave.

Two of the housemates have been battling to save their place in the Big Brother house, but which one will leave early? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Big Brother start today?

Since it made its grand return at the end of September, the show has aired episodes six nights a week. Each Friday has marked a live eviction as one of the housemates are made to pack their bags and leave.

The third live eviction is set to take place tonight (October 17) over on ITV2 - although there is a big twist. Viewers can expect the episode to start at 9pm as usual and it will run for just over an hour, finishing at 10.15pm.

It can also be watched on ITVX both live and on demand.

Who is up for eviction on Big Brother?

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Nancy and Sam would be up for eviction. They received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Nancy received seven nominations from Cameron, Feyisola, Jenny, Marcus, Richard, Teja and Zelah. Meanwhile, Sam received four nominations from Elsa, Jenny, Marcus and Tate.

However, in a shock twist, Friday’s (October 17) eviction will in fact be a fake eviction and unbeknown to their fellow Housemates, the ‘evicted’ Housemate will move into a secret room. And they won’t be alone...

Which housemates are returning?

ITV has confirmed the identities of the two housemates who will make a surprise return tonight. Housemate Emily who was evicted on the launch night of the current series will step back inside the House and she won’t be alone...

Emily is joined by the first evictee of ITV’s debut Big Brother series, Farida - giving two of Big Brother’s ‘gone too soon’ Housemates another shot at the original social experiment.

As previously announced, tonight’s eviction will in fact be a fake eviction and unbeknown to the Housemates, either Nancy or Sam will move into a secret room alongside Emily and Farida.

Voting for Friday’s fake eviction is open with viewers being asked to vote for the Housemate they wish to send to the secret room. Who goes into the secret room? You decide.

