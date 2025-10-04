Call of Duty’s latest beta is set to open to more players very soon 🎮

Black Ops 7’s beta is about to open for more players.

Gamers will have a chance to experience the multiplayer.

But when can you play it?

Call of Duty’s latest beta is about to open up to even more players. The most dedicated fans, who had already pre-ordered it, have had a few extra days to experience it.

Black Ops 7 is due to release on consoles and PC on November 14. Just like in previous years, Activision is letting gamers experience some of the multiplayer early.

Fans got their first proper look at the game back during Gamescom Opening Night Live in August. It showed some of the dynamic new movements in the game - including a grappling hook like feature.

But when will the open beta become available? Here’s all you need to know:

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 open beta start?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming in 2025 | Activision

Some players have already had the chance to experience the beta as early access began on Thursday (October 2). However, even more gamers will soon be able to join in.

Black Ops 7’s open beta is set to begin tomorrow (October 5). It will also include a look at this year’s Zombies offering.

What time does the Black Ops 7 open beta start?

If you are wanting to experience a taste of what COD has to offer this year, make sure you know exactly when the open beta will start. For players in the UK, it is due to start at 6pm British time on Sunday (October 5).

Across the pond in America, it will be available to play from 1pm ET/ 10am ET. In Europe, you can play the open beta from 7pm CEST on October 5.

When does the Black Ops 7 beta end?

The beta is due to run until Wednesday (October 8), it has been confirmed. Currently just one week of beta action is planned.

It will finish at 6pm on October 8, for British players. The beta closes at 1pm ET/ 10am PT for those in America.

