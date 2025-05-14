Captain America: Brave New World will fly onto Disney Plus in May 🦸‍♂️

Disney Plus release date for Captain America has been confirmed.

Viewers will not have long to watch it on streaming.

But when exactly will it be flying onto the service?

Captain America: Brave New World will be arriving on Disney Plus in just a matter of weeks. After much speculation the date it will land on streaming has finally been confirmed.

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first cinematic adventure with the famous shield will fly into homes across the country at the end of May. It comes as Thunderbolts* recently arrived in cinemas - and with Fantastic Four on the horizon.

But when exactly will Captain America: Brave New World release on Disney Plus? Here’s all you need to know:

What can you expect from Captain America 4?

If you missed the movie in cinemas earlier this year, you might be wondering what exactly it is about. The synopsis from Disney Plus reads: “Sam Wilson – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

“In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

When does Captain America: Brave New World release on Disney Plus?

During the pandemic, Marvel and Disney in general were much quicker with the turnaround between releasing films in cinema and on streaming. But in recent years the movie giants have more firmly stuck to the 90 day theatrical window.

Captain America: Brave New World flew into cinemas back on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and is finally set to land on Disney Plus on May 28 - more than three months later. Viewers can expect to be able to watch it from 8am GMT on the release date.

