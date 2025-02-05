Celebrity Bear Hunt is out now on Netflix - and a winner has been crowned! 🚨

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Bear Hunt released all eight episodes on Netflix on February 5.

Holly Willoughby hosts the show which also stars Bear Grylls.

12 celebrities entered the competition - but who won it all?

This article contains spoilers for all of Celebrity Bear Hunt - including episode eight: Last Celebrity Standing. Do not read further if you haven’t watched the show.

Netflix’s new reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt has crowned its very first winner. The highly anticipated series finally arrived and is ready to be binged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight episodes dropped on the streaming service today (February 5), so you can devour them all in one or two sittings. Or if you prefer, savour them over a longer period of time.

The show saw 12 celebrities take on challenges in the jungle of central America - while also being hunted by Bear Grylls. But who came out on top?

Final warning, full spoilers for Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt. Do not read further if you have not finished the reality show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who won Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix?

Holly Willoughby in Celebrity Bear Hunt | Tom Dymond/Netflix

The winner of Celebrity Bear Hunt was Big Zuu. The decision was made by Bear Grylls after one final trip to the Bear Pit.

For his prize he was handed a “serious rope” by Bear.

Who was in the final of Celebrity Bear Hunt?

The show had just eight episodes in its maiden bow on Netflix. The final is titled “Last Celebrity Standing” and saw the original cast reduced down to just five.

It included the following:

Big Zuu

Kola Bokinni

Lottie Moss

Steph McGovern

Una Healy

The episode started with the remaining cast members celebrating making it this far in the competition. Seven of the original 12 had been eliminated at this point - including the pre-show favourite with the bookies.

What was the challenge in the final?

For the final time on this initial series of the Netflix show, the celebs headed to the Bear Pit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in a separate location each, they were tasked with either escaping or evading Bear Grylls.

But in a twist, just three exit points were available - so only three could escape. Only the ones who escaped or evaded Bear in the challenge would be in with a chance of winning the show.

If they were caught by Bear, they were eliminated from the competition and he declared in a voice over before it began that it would “test everything they’ve learned so far”. The exits included a rope fence, a 4x4 and under the fence.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

But it wasn’t just as simple as making a b-line for the exit. Each required a tool - and they would not know if they had collected the right tool until they reached a specific exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the celebs was first tied up and had to cut themselves free. It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, they did get a five minute head start on Bear - so when life gives you lemons.

Kola is the first to be ambushed by Bear Grylls. His escape attempt ended in tears as he injured his knee while running away - leading to his capture and elimination.

Lottie found herself in trouble after setting off a tripwire. Despite her best attempt to run away - almost making it to an exit - she was caught by Bear and was also eliminated.

Una saw her escape plan scuppered after discovering the tool she needed had been taken already. In her attempt to survive until the end of the hour, Una ended up setting off three tripwires in succession and catching the attention of Bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Zuu and Steph managed to make it to their exits with the right tools. The former had to climb up the cliffs at the “crocodile pit”, while the latter had to use a shovel to attempt to dig under the fence.

After initially managing to lose Bear, Una set off yet another tripwire with just five minutes left. After initially hiding in the brush, with just under a minute to go she was spotted by Bear but actually managed to run out the time without being caught.

All three were therefore left with a chance of being crowned the winner. All that was left was for Bear to pick his champion - and he went with Big Zuu.